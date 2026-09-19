Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport, flights disrupted

Riyadh: Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen rising near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, September 19, after explosions were heard in the Saudi capital, Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Reuters quoted an eyewitness as saying flames and black smoke were visible in the direction of the airport. AFP cited a Riyadh resident and her husband as saying they also saw smoke and flames in the direction of the airport, although the exact location of the fire was unclear.

An Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh airport was on fire on Saturday, according to an AFP journalist, after people in the city reported hearing explosions. Firefighters were seen trying to extinguish flames from a burnt-out fuel tank bearing the Saudi oil giant Aramco’s logo.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen near Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, September 19, after explosions were heard in the Saudi capital. pic.twitter.com/Wrf6yWAmP5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 19, 2026

There was no immediate official information on the cause of the incident, possible damage or casualties. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read Second warning issued in Riyadh within hours amid attacks

Saudi civil defence issued overnight alerts warning residents of potential danger in Riyadh and Al-Kharj, east of the capital, before announcing an all-clear on Saturday. This was the first such alert since the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group.

A Reuters journalist in Riyadh’s Olaya district reported hearing booms before the all-clear was issued.

The incident followed overnight alerts issued by Saudi civil defence warning of potential danger in Riyadh and Al-Kharj, east of the capital. Authorities issued an all-clear on Saturday morning.

Riyadh airport flight disruptions

Aircraft tracking website Flightradar24 reported major disruption at Riyadh airport on Saturday, including flight cancellations and delays. The airport was listed under the site’s maximum disruption index of 5.0, indicating major problems involving long delays and several cancelled flights.

This came amid a sharp escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has intensified attacks against Saudi targets since July. The Houthis have also announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and carried out attacks targeting Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

On Friday, September 18, the UN Security Council condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes affecting civilian and energy infrastructure. The council also called for an immediate end to the group’s military escalation and attacks affecting civilians and civilian objects.