Defection case: Telangana HC disqualifies Danam Nagender as MLA

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, September 18, disqualified Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender from the Legislative Assembly with effect from April 23, 2024, setting aside an order by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar that had earlier rejected petitions seeking his disqualification.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, which had reserved its verdict on August 21, held that Nagender stood disqualified under the anti-defection law for contesting the 2024 Secunderabad Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket while remaining an MLA elected on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket.

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A switch that began in 2023

Nagender was elected as Khairatabad MLA on a BRS ticket in December 2023. In 2024, he switched to the Congress and contested the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat on its ticket, without resigning from the BRS or his Assembly seat. He lost that Lok Sabha election, but his decision to contest as a Congress candidate while still holding his MLA seat as a BRS member drew sharp criticism and became the basis for the disqualification petitions against him.

The petitions before the High Court were filed by BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy of Nirmal, both seeking to quash the Speaker’s March 11 order dismissing the case against Nagender.

They argued that he was liable to be disqualified under paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution for having contested on another party’s ticket without giving up the seat he held as a BRS member.

Long legal battle since 2024

Nagender was one of 10 BRS MLAs who switched to the Congress between March and August 2024, along with Kadiyam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, M Sanjay Kumar, Arekapudi Gandhi, T Prakash Goud, B Krishna Mohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah and Gudem Mahipal Reddy.

The BRS first approached the High Court in April 2024, contending that the Speaker’s office was sitting on its disqualification petitions against Nagender and two other MLAs. A single judge, on September 9, 2024, directed the Speaker to fix a schedule for hearing the pleas, but a division bench set aside that order on November 27, 2024, on appeal by the Speaker’s office.

The BRS then moved the Supreme Court, which on July 31, 2025, set aside the division bench’s order and directed the Speaker to decide the disqualification petitions within three months. The Speaker’s office subsequently dismissed all the petitions concerning the 10 MLAs.

The BRS challenged this outcome in the High Court against nine of the 10 MLAs, leaving out Mahipal Reddy of Patancheru, while Maheshwar Reddy separately filed a petition against Nagender. On August 21, the bench reserved orders in Nagender’s case while continuing to hear arguments in the pleas involving the remaining eight MLAs, which are yet to be decided.