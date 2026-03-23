Telangana HC serves notices to BRS MLA, Speaker on defection case

The High Court made Danam Nagender and Gaddam Prasad as the respondents in the case and posted the next hearing to April 16

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 5:44 pm IST
Telangana High Court serves notices to MLA Danam Nagender and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on disqualification of the MLA.
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and Speaker of the Assembly Gaddam Prasad Kumar, asking them to reply to the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) floor leader in the Assembly A Maheshwar Reddy in four weeks.

The Speaker had ruled that Danam Nagender had not changed his political party. Contesting this decision, Reddy approached the High Court, praying for the quashing of the Speaker’s ruling.

His counsel argued that Nagender, who had won the 2023 Assembly election on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad on Congress’ B-Form. He contended that the issue falls under the anti-defection law.

Subhan Haleem

The High Court made Danam Nagender and Gaddam Prasad the respondents in the case and posted the next hearing to April 16, directing them to submit their responses to the court before the next hearing.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 5:44 pm IST

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