Petition filed in HC against Speaker’s verdict on Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the recent decision of the Assembly Speaker regarding Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and his party affiliation.

It may be recalled that on the 11th of this month, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar ruled that Danam Nagender had not changed his political party.

However, contesting this decision, BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy approached the High Court. In his petition, he sought to quash the Speaker’s ruling.

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The petitioner argued that Danam Nagender had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate from the Congress party. He further requested the court to direct the recovery of the salary drawn by Nagender in his capacity as an MLA.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.