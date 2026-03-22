Petition filed in HC against Speaker’s verdict on Danam Nagender

BJP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy challenges Speaker’s ruling that Danam Nagender didn’t switch parties; HC to hear plea on Monday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 7:43 am IST
Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender
Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the recent decision of the Assembly Speaker regarding Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and his party affiliation.

It may be recalled that on the 11th of this month, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar ruled that Danam Nagender had not changed his political party.

However, contesting this decision, BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy approached the High Court. In his petition, he sought to quash the Speaker’s ruling.

Subhan Haleem

The petitioner argued that Danam Nagender had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate from the Congress party. He further requested the court to direct the recovery of the salary drawn by Nagender in his capacity as an MLA.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 7:43 am IST

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