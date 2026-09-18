Mumbai: Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan recently left everyone laughing when he began an answer about Afghanistan’s players with, “Firstly, Bismillah Ar Rahman Ar Rahim.” The light-hearted moment was widely shared online, with many calling his response funny and wholesome.

However, the cheerful reaction has also drawn attention to the controversy involving West Bengal IPS officer Bushra Bano.

Bano was transferred after a right-wing organisation objected to her using Islamic expressions such as “Assalamualaikum,” “Inshallah” and “Jazakallah” in a video about her civil services journey. The organisation accused her of failing to maintain neutrality and questioned why she had not used expressions such as “Jai Hind” or “Vande Mataram.”

The government officially described Bano’s transfer as being made in “public interest,” and it has not confirmed that her greeting was the reason. However, the timing of the transfer, shortly after the complaint and online outrage, has raised serious questions.

When a cricketer says “Bismillah,” it is treated as humour and cultural warmth. When a Muslim IPS officer uses “Assalamualaikum,” her neutrality is questioned.

The two individuals hold different professional positions, but the contrasting public reactions are difficult to ignore. Is the problem really the religious expression, or does its acceptability depend on who is saying it?