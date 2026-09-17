Watch: Shah Rukh Khan performs aarti at Ambanis Ganesh puja

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan may have quietly entered the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration away from the paparazzi, but a video from inside Antilia has now captured a beautiful moment involving the superstar.

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen performing Ganpati aarti with complete devotion. After him, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani also take turns offering the aarti.

Dressed in a simple white shirt and black trousers, SRK appears deeply immersed in the ceremony as the Ambani family and other guests gather around the Ganpati idol.

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The moment stood out for more than just Shah Rukh’s rare appearance at the celebration. A Muslim superstar participating wholeheartedly in a Hindu festival once again reflected the cultural harmony that makes India special.

It showed how people belonging to different faiths can respectfully participate in one another’s festivals and celebrate together without allowing religion to become a barrier.

Shah Rukh has also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at home over the years. The actor previously revealed that his wife Gauri Khan performs the aarti before the family offers prayers and later takes part in the visarjan.

The latest video from the Ambanis’ celebration is now winning hearts online, with fans appreciating Shah Rukh’s respect for every faith and calling the moment a true representation of India’s unity in diversity.