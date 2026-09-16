Rs 1L cr fraud: Revanth orders probe into KCR farmhouse land

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 16, accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership of “looting” lands worth Rs 1 lakh crore and ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving the farmhouse of party supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He ordered a special enquiry team (SET) probe into the alleged irregularities in issues related to lands.

In his marathon speech in the state Assembly on lands listed under Section 22A of Registration Act, he accused the previous BRS regime of land-related irregularities and corruption amounting to around Rs 1 lakh crore.

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“They (BRS leadership), their supporters and relatives have looted lands worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. Truth should come out. There should be an inquiry into this. Justice should be done to poor,” the CM said.

388 acre govt land part of KCR’s farmhouse: Telangana CM

Reddy alleged that 388 acre of government-assigned land was part of the farmhouse of Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at Erravelli in Siddipet district.

“KCR should answer whether about 700 acre of the farmhouse is in his control or not,” he said.

“I am issuing orders to the revenue department and Collector from here to immediately issue notice to Chandrasekhar Rao (to ascertain), how much (land) he purchased, what was the land available there. The 388 acres of government land is in whose control,” Reddy asked.

The CM directed ministers and officials to complete the enquiry in 30 days, failing which action would be taken against them.

On ‘purification’ row

Referring to a purification ceremony reportedly conducted by BRS supporters at the farmhouse after activists of Congress SC cell held a protest against KCR, Reddy said the government would distribute the government land held by Rao to Dalits, with each beneficiary getting half an acre.

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Reddy claimed that KCR became the owner of the land after purchasing it following its regularisation in 2017.

Alleging large-scale land-related irregularities involving BRS leaders and supporters, he said the concerned matters would be referred to the SET.

He also alleged that the BRS “ran away” from the assembly session by creating a ruckus when police stopped the opposition party MLAs at the assembly gate on September 7.

Meanwhile, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said the CM spoke “lies” in the Assembly, seeking to divert attention from public issues.