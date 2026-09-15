Hyderabad man dies in US, family seeks repatriation of body

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man from Hyderabad’s Santoshnagar died in Massachusetts, United States, on Monday, September 14, with his family urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to repatriate his remains.

The deceased, Mohammed Jaber Hussain, was reportedly staying in Lowell. Following his demise, Hussain’s parents approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan for help. In an appeal to the External Affairs Ministry, Khan stated that Hussain’s family is from the economically weaker section and would need assistance in getting the body back home.

He urged the Centre to ask the Indian Embassy in the US or the Consulate General of India in New York to provide assistance to the family and coordinate with the concerned US authorities.

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.@DrSJaishankar Sir, I request your urgent and compassionate intervention in the tragic death of Mohammed Jaber Hussain (27), a resident of Santoshnagar, Hyderabad, who passed away unexpectedly in Lowell, Massachusetts, USA.



I have met and consoled his bereaved family in… pic.twitter.com/HUsTvE1rep — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 15, 2026

According to the letter submitted to Khan by Hussain’s family, Hussain had gone to the US in 2021 and pursued a Masters in Civil Engineering in Connecticut. He began working in Lowell and got married in August 2026 in Texas.

Hussain last spoke to his family on Monday, and hours later his family received a call informing them about his demise. Speaking to Siasat.com, Hussain’s father Zakir said, “Jaber spoke to his mother at 8 am on Monday, and he sounded fine at that time. At 5:15 pm, Jaber’s wife informed us that he had passed away while sleeping.”

Zakir said he is trying to get a visa to travel to the US. He was unsure about the cause of his son’s death.