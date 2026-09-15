Potential danger alerts issued for Jeddah, 5 other Saudi cities

Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform on Tuesday, September 15, issued alerts warning of a potential danger in Jeddah Governorate, urging residents to remain calm and follow official safety instructions.

The Saudi Civil Defence said in posts on X that warnings had also been issued in Taif Governorate, Abha, Jazan Province, AlUla Governorate and Yanbu. Residents were advised to move to safe locations indoors and stay away from windows and doors until the danger has passed.

Also Read Saudi Arabia discovers 110M tonnes of uranium ore in Madinah

The Civil Defence instructed people receiving warning messages to immediately move to the nearest safe place inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Residents were told to remain indoors and avoid open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops while the warning remained in effect. People outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier.

A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Jeddah Governorate to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: pic.twitter.com/ZXkug0ryKI — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 15, 2026

The authority also urged residents to avoid crowds and dangerous areas and refrain from taking photographs during the situation.

Drivers receiving a warning while travelling were advised to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

Anyone who observes a danger was instructed to call 911 in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 998 in other parts of the Kingdom.

13 civilians injured in Houthi attacks

The alerts came a day after the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Houthi forces had attacked civilian objects in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif using ballistic missiles and drones.

In a statement on X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the September 14 attacks injured 13 civilians, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Seven residential homes and two vehicles were also damaged.

Al-Maliki said the Joint Forces Command would take necessary operational measures to deter further attacks and protect Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, civilian objects and civilians.

He said the attacks reflected what he described as the group’s approach of escalation and targeting civilian facilities and people.

pic.twitter.com/7uFu48Oauh — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) September 14, 2026

Al-Maliki said the coalition would respond in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the principle of self-defence and customary international humanitarian law.

Also Read Days after meeting newborn, Telangana man killed en route to Saudi

The statement came after the Houthis announced on Monday, September 14, that they had carried out a military operation deep inside Saudi territory.

The coalition did not provide further details about the operation or the specific locations affected beyond Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif.

The latest attacks come amid continued security tensions linked to the conflict in Yemen and the threat of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory.