Days after meeting newborn, Telangana man killed en route to Saudi

The accident occurred as Qizer was heading to Hyderabad airport for his flight back to Saudi Arabia.

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Group of people gathered around a body covered with a white cloth, mourning and paying respects.
Amjed Ullah Khan meets the bereaved family beside the mortal remains of Mohammed Azeemuddin Qizer at Osmania General Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad. Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Telangana man was killed in a road accident at Shamshabad early on Monday, September 14, while travelling to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to catch a flight back to Saudi Arabia, days after returning home to meet his four-month-old baby.

Mohammed Azeemuddin Qizer, a resident of Karimnagar district, was travelling with his father, uncle, wife and infant when they stopped at a hotel for tea on the way to the airport.

Qizer stepped out of the Ertiga while the others remained inside. According to reports, a container truck first collided with an electric pole on the road divider, after which an oncoming private bus reportedly lost control and rammed into stationary vehicles, including Qizer’s car, near the roadside hotel and an adjoining betel shop. Qizer was struck while standing outside the vehicle and died on the spot.

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The bus driver and several others reportedly sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Qizer had been working in Al Jubail for the past two-and-a-half years. He had returned to Karimnagar to spend time with his family and meet his newborn child before heading back to resume work.

Following the accident, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), contacted the bereaved family and the RGIA Police Station and extended assistance.

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Khan later visited the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital, where he met the grieving family and offered his condolences.

He expressed sympathy to the family and prayed for strength and patience as they cope with the loss.

Amjed Ullah Khan consoling a grieving family member at Osmania General Hospital mortuary.
Amjed Ullah Khan consoles a bereaved family member at Osmania General Hospital mortuary in Hyderabad. Photo: Instagram

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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