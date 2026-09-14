1 dead as bus crashes into hotel on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway

Hyderabad: A man was killed, and several people were injured after a container truck collided with an electric pole on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway near Shamshabad, triggering a chain-reaction crash in which an oncoming private bus lost control and rammed into parked vehicles, a roadside hotel and an adjoining betel shop.

The accident took place in the early hours of Monday, September 14, in Rangareddy district.

According to witnesses, the container truck first hit the electric pole on the road divider. The impact reportedly caused the private bus travelling on the highway to lose control, after which it ploughed into several stationary vehicles parked along the roadside before crashing directly into the hotel and the betel shop next to it.

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A man who was drinking tea outside the eatery at the time was struck by the bus and died on the spot, according to the reports.

The bus driver and several other people sustained grievous injuries in the crash and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A police official confirmed that the accident occurred in the early morning hours and that a probe had been launched. “We are currently investigating the matter; we will provide more details after enquiry,” the official said.

A witness quoted by news agencies said the crash occurred around 5:30 am and described it as unlike anything he had seen in the area before, adding that the bus driver was severely injured.

Further details on the cause of the accident, the identity of the deceased and the extent of injuries to others are awaited.