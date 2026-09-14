Hyderabad: Cylinder explosion causes massive blaze in Puppalguda

The gas had been left on in the tin shed causing the fire, officials said.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: |   Updated:
Cylinder explosion at tin shed in Puppalguda
Cylinder explosion at tin shed in Puppalguda

Hyderabad: A cylinder explosion triggered a massive fire at a tin shed near BRC Sivahills apartment in Puppalguda at around 9:50 pm on Sunday, September 13.

“There is a tin shed attached to a chicken shop and a paan shop. Someone left the gas on in the shed, which caused the cylinder to burst,” an official from Gachibowli Fire Station told Siasat.com.

A video of the incident shows massive flames and smoke rising from the spot as vehicles move past. An explosion was also seen while a crowd stood nearby, assessing the situation.

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Subhan Bakery

No injuries were reported, however, both shops were gutted in the fire. Flames were extinguished in around 20 minutes.

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Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Saleha Fatima

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