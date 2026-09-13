Brace for very heavy monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad issues alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast very heavy monsoon rains on Sunday, September 13.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has also issued an orange alert.

Thunderstorms, lightning possible

As per IMD Hyderabad, various districts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning too, apart from very heavy monsoon rains.

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Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, wrote on his X handle, “SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS expected across Central, North, South TG like Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Rangareddy, Yadadri – Bhongir, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Asifabad during midnight-early morning hours (including Hyderabad City).”

SEPTEMBER 13, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



The LPA has moved away and DIRECT IMPACT has ended across Telangana with morning rains completely ended



Till night, only ISOLATED RAINS expected here and there, nothing significant expected including Hyderabad City



SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 13, 2026

So far in the current southwest monsoon, Telangana has received 519.1 mm of rain against a normal of 649.9 mm this monsoon, a deviation of -20 per cent.

Hanumakonda has had it worst, recording just 378.2 mm against a normal of 714.1 mm, a steep -47 per cent deviation. Several other districts aren’t far behind, with Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jogulamba Gadwal and Khammam all logging deficits exceeding -30 per cent.

Hyderabad itself has recorded 393.8 mm against its normal of 535.6 mm.

On Saturday, rains lashed many districts of Telangana. As per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), the highest rainfall of 191.3 mm was recorded in Mahabubabad.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest downpour of 35.5 mm was recorded in Tirumalagiri.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast moderate rains in the city on September 12.

In view of the monsoon rains forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, residents of Telangana have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.