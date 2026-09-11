Notice issued to Telangana govt over Musi Rejuvenation project

Hyderabad: A group of retired engineers on Friday, September 11, approached the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai to challenge the environmental clearances issued by the Congress-led Telangana government for the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

After reviewing the appeal, the NGT issued notices to the Telangana government, making it a respondent in the case and directing it to submit its response regarding the clearances and project details.

The petitioners highlighted significant procedural flaws in obtaining environmental clearances, emphasising that statutory studies were restricted to a 20-km segment rather than the entire 55-km Musi catchment area.

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The plea said that the Mrugavani National Park falls within the region, making it vulnerable to the rejuvenation project. The petitioners specifically raised strong objections to the state’s plans to build large-scale commercial developments near the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

The NGT adjourned the case to October 16, when the state government’s response to the environmental objections will take center stage.

Previously, the government came under scrutiny over the project when the Telangana High Court passed an order restraining the authorities from dispossessing landowners in Gandipet whose properties are proposed for acquisition for the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

The petitioners contended that their properties were exempted from the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and that authorities were moving forward with the acquisition without properly considering their objections.