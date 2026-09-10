Telangana worker in UAE jail over Pakistani colleague’s loan

Wife seeks government help as Rajkumar remains in Fujairah jail and his passport expires during detention.

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Portrait of a Telangana worker in UAE jail over Pakistani colleague's loan issue.
Kothoori Rajkumar, who has been jailed in the UAE for nearly six months. Photo: Supplied

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old Telangana worker has been in a UAE jail for nearly six months after being detained at Sharjah Airport in connection with a loan allegedly taken by a Pakistani colleague using his phone number, according to his family.

Kothoori Rajkumar, from Lakshmipur village in Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial district, was arrested on March 12, 2026, while attempting to board a flight to Hyderabad. He was later lodged in Fujairah jail.

Speaking to Siasat.com over the phone, Rajkumar’s brother-in-law Naresh said a Pakistani colleague who worked with him had allegedly taken a loan using Rajkumar’s phone number and left for Pakistan before him.

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Rajkumar was unaware of the loan, Naresh said. The family learnt about the loan and Rajkumar’s arrest only after another colleague returned to India and informed them.

Wife struggles to support two children

Rajkumar’s 36-year-old wife, Rajitha, has been struggling to meet the family’s daily expenses during his prolonged absence, Naresh said. The couple have two children, aged seven and five.

With Rajkumar unable to work for nearly six months, Rajitha approached the Telangana government for assistance.

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She submitted a petition at the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 8, seeking the intervention of Telangana Chief Minister and NRI Affairs Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Rajkumar’s wife submits petition to Telangana officials.
Rajkumar’s wife submits a petition seeking help for his release from a UAE jail.

In her petition, Rajitha said the family was concerned about Rajkumar’s well-being and was unable to understand the present status of his case and the circumstances of his imprisonment.

She sought legal assistance through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India in Dubai, along with help in securing her husband’s release and safe repatriation to India in accordance with UAE laws and court procedures.

Passport expired during detention

Rajkumar travelled to Sharjah in 2024 in search of employment and worked as a cleaner. His employer was listed as Bee’ah Sharjah Environment Company.

His passport, issued in Kuwait, was valid until July 10, 2026, and expired while he remained in detention.

The family has also raised the matter through the Government of India’s MADAD consular grievance mechanism and sought assistance from the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Telangana officials seek action

Following Rajitha’s representation, CM Pravasi Prajavani State Nodal Officer K. Vidyasagar directed GAD NRI officials to take appropriate steps towards securing Rajkumar’s release.

Telangana NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy and member Singireddy Naresh Reddy provided guidance to the family. CM Pravasi Prajavani liaison officer Bhargavi Naddunuri and Dubai-based NRI and social worker Gundelli Narsimulu also offered support and counselling.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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