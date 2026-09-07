Saudi Arabia sets fines for employers over worker violations

Riyadh: Saudi authorities have warned individual employers against allowing their workers to work for other employers or become self-employed, with violations carrying fines, imprisonment and recruitment restrictions.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said an individual employer who enables a worker to work for others or become self-employed could face a fine of up to SAR 100,000, according to a notice published on its official X account on Monday, September 7.

The penalties also include imprisonment for up to six months and a ban on recruitment for up to five years, the ministry said.

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The warning comes as Saudi Arabia continues to enforce regulations covering residency, work and border security. Employers are required to comply with rules governing workers under their sponsorship.

The Ministry of Interior urged the public to report violations of residency, work and border security regulations.

Reports can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. In all other regions of Saudi Arabia, violations can be reported on 999.