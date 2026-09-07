Employers in Saudi must notify job interview results in 30 days

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reminded employers that they must inform job applicants of the outcome of their applications within 30 days of conducting a job interview.

In a post on X on Monday, September 7, the ministry said failing to notify applicants of the result of a job interview is a violation of the regulations and bylaws governing the labour market.

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The ministry said employers must also comply with the rules governing the advertising of job vacancies and conducting job interviews in accordance with the relevant ministerial decision.

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عدم إشعار المتقدمين على الشواغر بنتيجة المقابلة الوظيفية هي مخالفة للأنظمة واللوائح، ويمكن الإبلاغ عن المنشآت غير الملتزمة عبر تطبيق الوزارة. pic.twitter.com/uhHsqrOofT — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) September 7, 2026

How job applicants can report violations

Applicants can report establishments that fail to comply with these requirements through the ministry’s application.

To submit a report, users should select Labour System Violations, followed by General Obligations, and then the option concerning an establishment’s non-compliance with the controls governing the advertising of job vacancies and conducting job interviews under the relevant ministerial decision.

Earlier HRSD Care response

The latest reminder follows an earlier response by the ministry’s HRSD Care (@HRSD_Care) account on X in August to a job seeker who asked whether an employer could be reported over an issue arising during a job interview.

At the time, the account said an establishment’s failure to comply with regulations governing the advertising of job vacancies and conducting job interviews constitutes a violation. It also directed individuals to report such cases through the ministry’s application.