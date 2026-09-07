Employers in Saudi must notify job interview results in 30 days

The guidance covers vacancy advertising, job interviews and applicant notifications.

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Saudi call center agents providing customer support with headsets and computers.
Representative image of employees working in Riyadh. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reminded employers that they must inform job applicants of the outcome of their applications within 30 days of conducting a job interview.

In a post on X on Monday, September 7, the ministry said failing to notify applicants of the result of a job interview is a violation of the regulations and bylaws governing the labour market.

The ministry said employers must also comply with the rules governing the advertising of job vacancies and conducting job interviews in accordance with the relevant ministerial decision.

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How job applicants can report violations

Applicants can report establishments that fail to comply with these requirements through the ministry’s application.

To submit a report, users should select Labour System Violations, followed by General Obligations, and then the option concerning an establishment’s non-compliance with the controls governing the advertising of job vacancies and conducting job interviews under the relevant ministerial decision.

Earlier HRSD Care response

The latest reminder follows an earlier response by the ministry’s HRSD Care (@HRSD_Care) account on X in August to a job seeker who asked whether an employer could be reported over an issue arising during a job interview.

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At the time, the account said an establishment’s failure to comply with regulations governing the advertising of job vacancies and conducting job interviews constitutes a violation. It also directed individuals to report such cases through the ministry’s application.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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