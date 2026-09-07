Click and travel: Clear airport checks in Dubai under 15 seconds

Dubai has launched ‘Click and Travel’, a mobile immigration service that allows passport officers to complete passengers’ entry and departure procedures in about 12 to 15 seconds.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) officially introduced the service on Monday, September 7, as part of efforts to speed up passenger processing and ease congestion at Dubai’s airports, particularly during peak travel periods and emergencies.

The announcement was made during a media briefing at Dubai International Airport attended by Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Assistant Director General for Airport Affairs Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti and other senior officials.

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The service uses fingerprint biometrics, facial recognition and electronic passport reading, supported by automated pre-screening and secure access to passenger information.

The mobile system enables passport officers to carry out immigration procedures within airport terminals rather than relying solely on fixed counters. This allows officers to process passengers at different locations when required.

Over 31,000 passengers processed during trials

The service underwent several pilot phases before its official launch, with the authority reporting 31,373 passenger transactions between May and the end of August 2026.

The first pilot began in October 2025 at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. A second phase started in May 2026, expanding the trial to all passenger categories across Dubai’s airport terminals.

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The trials were conducted to assess the system’s performance and prepare it for wider use before the official rollout.

Available to citizens, residents and visitors

‘Click and Travel’ is available to UAE citizens, residents, GCC nationals and visitors.

The service adds an officer-operated mobile option to Dubai’s existing biometric immigration infrastructure, which includes smart gates and other automated passport-control systems at Dubai International Airport.

The launch comes as DXB continues to handle high passenger volumes. Dubai Airports reported 31.5 million passengers at the airport during the first half of 2026.