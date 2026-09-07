YouTuber detained at Hyderabad airport in London job fraud case

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police has detained prominent Telugu YouTuber Rama Nandana at Hyderabad airport over the London job fraud case.

The detention comes in the wake of a lookout notice issued against her in connection with the alleged fraud case.

The RGIA police is expected to hand her over to the Ibrahimpatnam police for further action.

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Fraud case registered against Nandana and husband

A case was registered at the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station against Rama Nandana, her husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar, and his father Mohan Rao.

The case relates to allegations that the accused collected money by promising assistance with the UK visa extension, employment, and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

The complaint was filed by Mamillapalli Sivakranthi Kumar, who was living in the UK.

According to the complaint, Kumar transferred a total of Rs 15 lakh in several instalments to bank accounts linked to Destiny Consultancy. The consultancy was reportedly associated with Madhukar and Nandana.

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The complainant alleged that he paid the money seeking help with a UK visa extension, employment opportunities, and a CoS.

However, he alleged that the CoS document given to him was found to be fraudulent. He further alleged that later, only Rs 2 lakh was returned.

Nandana denies allegations

Nandana has denied the allegations against her and her husband. She said that neither she nor Madhukar owns or operates the consultancy.

The couple has also approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.