Hyderabad airport employee killed in accident on way to work

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad airport employee died in a road accident on Saturday, September 5, after a speeding taxi hit her bike from behind.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Station House Officer B Sanjeevulu said that the deceased, Radhika, worked in the housekeeping department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). She was riding pillion with a friend who had come to drop her off at work when a private taxi hit their bike from behind.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows a car hitting the bike from behind and dragging it to the side of the road. Radhika died on the spot, while her friend made it away with minor injuries, police said.

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The accused has been identified as Umakant, who is currently absconding. A case has been registered under Section 106 (causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).