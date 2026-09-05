KRMB asks Telangana to stop power generation from Srisailam

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to reach a consensus at the Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB) meeting held on Friday, September 4.

However, KRMB noted that in view of El Niño, both states should use water judiciously while prioritising drinking water needs. It asked Telangana to stop using Srisailam water for power generation, and Andhra was asked to regulate withdrawal from Pothireddypadu, taking into account the storage in common reservoirs and the drinking water needs of both states, The New Indian Express reported.

During the meeting, both states accused each other of withdrawing more water than their allocated shares. Andhra Pradesh alleged that Telangana was depleting the Srisailam water by generating hydel power, while Telangana charged that AP was illegally drawing water from Pothireddypadu.

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Both states also furnished their water requirements from September 2026 to August 2027, with Andhra demanding 104 tmcft to fill the feeder water tanks so that drinking water could be supplied through canals.

It also said that, based on reservoir levels on September 3, its eligible share, under the 66:34 ratio, works out to 97.41 tmcft, and requested directing its release.

However, Telangana demanded that the water be released in a 50:50 ratio and that drinking water requirements must be determined based on the population ratio in the basin.

It furnished its water requirement for September 2026 to August 2027 as 200 tmcft, including 46 tmcft for drinking water needs.

After the two states failed to decide on sharing water in the common reservoirs of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) and Srisailam, the matter was posted for a hearing later this month. The two states were asked to convey a suitable date for the next meeting.