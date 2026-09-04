Case registered against Mahua Moitra under non-bailable sections

Kolkata: A case has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra under non-bailable sections, said the police on Thursday.

The Krishnanagar MP has been summoned to the Diamond Harbour Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday (September 5).

According to the police, a case has been registered under sections 196 (promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community), 197 (statements, actions, or false information that harm India’s national integration, sovereignty, and public harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens) and 353 (making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors, or reports—including through electronic media and social platforms—that lead to public mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Mahua flags religious bias against IAS, IPS officers to assns

On September 1, Mahua Moitra posted on social media mentioning the names of several IPS officers. That incident sparked a controversy. Mahua alleged that Muslim IPS and IAS officers of the state were excluded from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s programme in North Bengal. She mentioned the names of three people- Siliguri Police Commissioner Waquar Raja, STF DG Javed Shamim and IAS Khalil Ahmed.

The Trinamool MP claimed that minority bureaucrats and police officers were deliberately excluded.

Based on that post, a complaint was recently filed at the Diamond Harbour Cyber ​​Crime Police Station alleging that Mahua is inciting communal hatred. Based on that, the Krishnanagar MP has been summoned at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Trinamool MP has not responded to the complaint as of now.

A few days ago, the Trinamool MP had to appear at the Hogalbari Police Station in Nadia on almost the same charges in another case. The police questioned her for more than an hour in a case related to communal hatred.

It is worth mentioning that the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Police to provide adequate armed security to Mahua Moitra after she was targeted with eggs during a recent visit to her Krishnanagar constituency.