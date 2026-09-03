UAE flights to India, Gulf face disruption amid rising tensions

Air travel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw further disruption on Thursday, September 3, with delays and cancellations affecting connections to India and neighbouring Gulf countries as regional tensions remained high.

Nearly 20 flights were affected across UAE airports over the past two days, Khaleej Times reported, with disruptions ranging from cancellations to delays of almost 16 hours.

The biggest delay involved SpiceJet’s service to Kochi, which was rescheduled from 3:15 am UAE time to 7:12 pm. A SpiceJet flight to Mumbai was cancelled, while services to New Delhi were also among those affected.

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Khaleej Times reported that other flights linking the UAE with destinations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Baghdad, Damascus, Cairo and Kabul experienced delays or cancellations. Air Arabia cancelled some services to Bahrain and Kuwait, while continuing to operate other flights to the two countries.

Disruption also continued at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports on Thursday, although fewer services appeared to be affected than a day earlier, The National reported. Several arrivals and departures were still operating behind schedule, reflecting the continuing impact of the regional security situation.

The disruptions followed renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, which have affected flight schedules across the region. Airports in the UAE remained operational on Thursday, while airlines continued to monitor developments and adjust services where necessary.

Travellers have been advised to check the latest status of their flights with their airlines before heading to the airport.