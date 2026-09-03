IMD Hyderabad hints at an ease in monsoon rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has indicated that monsoon rains over Telangana are likely to ease from September 4.

The lull is being attributed to El Nino, a climate pattern marked by the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which is beginning to assert itself over the state’s weather.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts no monsoon rains till September 5

The weather department has issued no rain forecast for the city or for other districts across Telangana until September 5. It has, however, forecast thunderstorms and lightning, along with squalls and strong surface winds.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who tracks Telangana’s climate closely and runs the X handle Telangana Weatherman, has similarly forecast a reduction in rainfall beginning Thursday, September 3.

SEPTEMBER 3, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



REDUCTION IN RAINS FROM TODAY AFTER SOME RAINS ACROSS TG LAST 2 DAYS



ONGOING SCATTERED RAINS in few parts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial to continue ON AND OFF till noon hours



Isolated to Scattered LIGHT – MODERATE RAINS across Narayanpet,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 3, 2026

Hyderabad is nonetheless likely to see isolated spells of rain from Thursday afternoon into the night.

The season’s shortfall is already substantial. Telangana has received 476.8 mm of rain so far this southwest monsoon against a normal of 592.7 mm, a deviation of -20 per cent.

What is El Nino?

El Nino refers to the abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific, with sea temperatures sometimes climbing several degrees Celsius above normal. Its effects ripple outward, reshaping rainfall patterns, temperatures and the odds of extreme weather in different parts of the world.

As ocean temperatures shift, so does atmospheric circulation, and with it the usual pattern of rainfall. Some regions dry out while others see more rain than usual, with the intensity and duration of any given El Nino event determining how far-reaching the consequences turn out to be for agriculture, water supplies and anything else that depends on the weather behaving as expected.