Bonalu Rangam predicts heavy rains, floods, natural calamities

Hyderabad: Oracle Mathangi Swarnalatha, delivering the traditional Rangam prophecy during the annual Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations, cautioned devotees about the possibility of heavy rains, floods, and other natural calamities in the coming months while assuring divine protection to those who follow the path of righteousness.

In her prophecy, Swarnalatha expressed anguish that devotees were repeatedly questioning the goddess while failing to honour the promises they had made.

“Why do you question me? Why should I answer every question? I respect your words, but are you following mine? Are you doing what I asked of you?” she said.

The oracle said the goddess had always stood by her devotees in times of distress, removed their hardships, and continued to protect them from danger. However, she lamented that devotees had failed to fulfil their pledge to install her idol despite making repeated promises.

Oracle Mathangi Swarnalatha, delivering the traditional Rangam prophecy during the annual Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations.



Warning of heavy rains and major fire accidents.



She said the Goddess was displeased because a promised idol consecration had not been carried out,… pic.twitter.com/CcNnraMf7D — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 3, 2026

Warning of difficult times ahead, Swarnalatha said the year could witness heavy rainfall, leading to floods and related disasters. She urged people to remain vigilant, stating that there was a possibility of loss of life if adequate precautions were not taken.

She also cautioned that fire accidents could occur and indicated that the year might witness severe natural calamities. People should not be complacent and must take all necessary safety measures, she said.

Concluding the prophecy, Swarnalatha assured devotees that the goddess would continue to protect her followers but urged them to honour their commitments, uphold dharma, and remain steadfast in their devotion to receive her blessings.