IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad today

In view of the expected weather conditions, a yellow alert has been issued.

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Representative image of dark storm clouds over Telangana - IMD Hyderabad warns of severe thunderstorms
Representative image of dark storm clouds.

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on September 1, 2026.

In view of the expected weather conditions, a yellow alert has been issued.

Thunderstorm alert issued

Apart from monsoon rains, IMD Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms & lightning, squalls, etc.

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Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who tracks Telangana’s climate closely and runs the X handle Telangana Weatherman, has forecast passing rains across the state from afternoon to night.

For Hyderabad, he wrote, “Scattered rains expected during overnight hours, isolated rains only during daytime.”

IMD forecasts cloudy sky, monsoon rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has not only issued rain forecasts but also predicted cloudy skies to prevail across the city.

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So far in the current south-west monsoon, Telangana has received 473.8 mm of rain against a normal of 573.5 mm this monsoon, a deviation of -17 per cent.

Hanumakonda has had it worst, recording just 346.6 mm against a normal of 635 mm, a steep -45 per cent deviation. Several other districts aren’t far behind, with Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jogulamba Gadwal and Khammam having all logged deficits exceeding -30 per cent.

Hyderabad itself has recorded 361.6 mm against its normal of 466 mm.

The IMD forecast for monsoon rains today is likely to improve the deficient downpour in various districts, including Hyderabad.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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