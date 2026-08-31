Hyderabad eatery owners booked after Rs 3K ‘waiting charge’ brawl

Hyderabad: A Raksha Bandhan gathering at Bhattad Ki Idli in Narayanguda turned violent after the eatery billed a family an unexplained Rs 3,000 “waiting charge,” leading to an assault in which a woman was allegedly dragged and her modesty outraged, and her brother left bleeding. An FIR has been registered against the owners and staff.

According to a complaint filed by Aashish Porwal, a 29-year-old resident of Himayathnagar, he had gone to the eatery inside Ratnadeep with his brother Rahul Porwal, sister Kirti Porwal, and 15-20 other family members between 10:30 am and 1 pm to celebrate Rakhi. The bill came to Rs 5,000, with an additional Rs 3,000 charged as delivery/waiting fees that the group had not been informed of in advance.

When Porwal questioned the extra amount, owner Yogesh Bhattad allegedly said he had incurred a business loss. Porwal said he paid the bill and began recording the exchange on his phone. He alleged that Bhattad and his staff then pushed him out of the premises while abusing him, and that Bhattad’s younger brother, Ritesh Bhattad, attacked Rahul Porwal from behind, leaving him bleeding.

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Kirti Porwal, who is four months pregnant, attempted to intervene and the staff at the premises allegedly held her hand and dragged her away, outraging her modesty. More staff, along with a person identified as Chandak, allegedly joined in and assaulted the group. Porwal said he was strangled by staff for nearly five minutes, almost to the point of suffocation, and that all three siblings sustained physical injuries.

Porwal called police helpline 100, and a team reached the spot. He said staff involved in the assault were wearing white and blue T-shirts, and that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at both Bhattad Ki Idli and Ratnadeep.

Based on the complaint, Narayanguda police registered a case under BNS Sections 74, 115(2), and 352 read with 3(5), and have taken up investigation.

The eatery’s side of the account remains unverified.