AIMIM leader stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Vattepally

DCP Rajendranagar said three special teams had been formed to apprehend the suspects.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
AIMIM leader stabbed to death in Hyderabad's Vattepally
AIMIM leader stabbed to death in Hyderabad's Vattepally

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mahboob Ali, 60, was stabbed to death by a group of five to six persons at Vattepally under the Falaknuma police station limits on the night of Sunday, August 30.

According to police, Mahboob Ali was standing near Almas Hotel when the group allegedly cornered him and attacked him with knives and sickles. He sustained serious injuries and lay on the road for nearly 15 minutes before being shifted to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

On receiving information, Falaknuma police reached the spot and began an investigation. DCP Rajendranagar said three special teams had been formed to apprehend the suspects. Police are also examining closed-circuit camera footage from the area to identify those involved in the attack.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button