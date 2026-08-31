AIMIM leader stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Vattepally

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mahboob Ali, 60, was stabbed to death by a group of five to six persons at Vattepally under the Falaknuma police station limits on the night of Sunday, August 30.

According to police, Mahboob Ali was standing near Almas Hotel when the group allegedly cornered him and attacked him with knives and sickles. He sustained serious injuries and lay on the road for nearly 15 minutes before being shifted to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

On receiving information, Falaknuma police reached the spot and began an investigation. DCP Rajendranagar said three special teams had been formed to apprehend the suspects. Police are also examining closed-circuit camera footage from the area to identify those involved in the attack.