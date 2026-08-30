Expelled from AIMIM, Mirza Rahmath Baig says he won’t quit as MLC

Hyderabad: Expelled All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig has rejected the allegations against him and said he has no plans to resign from his Legislative Council post following his expulsion from the party.

In his first remarks after the expulsion, Baig maintained that he had not committed any wrongdoing and dismissed reports being circulated against him as “untrue.”

Rahmath Baig alleges ‘deepfake’ videos circulated

Allegations surfaced on social media that Baig had sexually assaulted a minor girl.

Baig alleged that deepfake videos had been created and circulated online with the intention of damaging his reputation.

He said there was no truth in the allegations and maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

He expressed hope that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would ensure justice in the matter. Baig also said he wanted to continue working as a party worker.

He clarified that he had not gone anywhere and was, in fact, away on an Umrah pilgrimage. He returned to Hyderabad on Saturday, August 29.

The allegations triggered a political storm in Telangana, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) calling for a comprehensive probe. State BJP chief spokesperson NV Subash said AIMIM’s decision to expel Baig for “indiscipline” was inadequate and did not remove the need for a transparent probe into the allegations.

He called on the state government to make all facts public and ensure the investigation remained free from political interference.

AIMIM expells MLC

On August 29, AIMIM expelled Rahmath Baig from the party with immediate effect, directing him to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council.

In a brief press release on Saturday, AIMIM joint secretary SA Hussain Anwar said Baig had been expelled from the party and must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. The statement did not specify the reason for the disciplinary action.

Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council.



S A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary AIMIM — AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 28, 2026

The development comes a day after media reports that Baig had approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police, alleging that unidentified persons were threatening and blackmailing him by claiming that they would release deepfake and morphed photographs and videos of him unless he paid them money.

In the latest development, the MLC decided not to resign from his Legislative Council post and continue to work as an AIMIM worker.