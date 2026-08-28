Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to win over audiences with compelling stories, strong performances and impressive on-screen chemistry. With several new shows making waves this year, August 2026 has seen some dramas dominate both television ratings and digital platforms.

Based on recent weekly YouTube viewership figures, Zanjeerain, Muhafiz and Bas Tera Saath Ho have emerged among the most-watched Pakistani dramas this month.

Top 3 Pakistani dramas of August 2026

1. Zanjeerain

Weekly views: Around 24–25 million+

Topping the charts is Zanjeerain, which premiered on HUM TV on April 29, 2026. Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, the drama stars Sajal Aly, Danyal Zafar, Ahsan Khan, Ameer Gilani, Sahar Hashmi and Adnan Siddiqui.

Set against the backdrop of tribal rivalries and family conflicts, the drama revolves around a power struggle within the Khan family following a tragedy. Its gripping storyline and strong performances have helped it maintain a strong run on both television and YouTube.

2. Muhafiz

Weekly views: Around 17.4 million+

Muhafiz, starring Junaid Khan and Momina Iqbal, has also enjoyed massive popularity. The Har Pal Geo drama premiered on June 30 and recently concluded its run after earning strong ratings and digital viewership.

The story follows Zawar, a former police officer who becomes the personal bodyguard of Paras, the daughter of a powerful businessman. What begins with constant clashes gradually develops into trust and romance, keeping viewers hooked until the finale.

3. Bas Tera Saath Ho

Weekly views: Around 14.5–16 million+

Starring Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed, Bas Tera Saath Ho premiered on HUM TV on July 15 and has quickly become one of the most-watched dramas of the month.

Directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the series follows a passionate love story complicated by class differences, family opposition and societal pressures. The lead pair’s chemistry, along with its emotional storyline, has helped the drama attract millions of viewers every week.

Which of these Pakistani dramas is your favourite? Have you watched any of them? Tell us in the comments below.