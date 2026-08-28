Hyderabad to witness 24-hour drinking water supply disruption

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to witness a 24-hour disruption in drinking water supply from Saturday, August 29.

In an official release, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) stated that the disruption is due to pipeline junction work at Bandlaguda X Road. It will continue until 10 am on August 30.

Affected areas

The HMWSSB has identified several areas that will be impacted by the drinking water supply disruption from 10 am on August 29.

These include Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Shamshabad, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Suleman Nagar, PDP, Golden Heights, Attapur, Kismatpur, 9 Number, Allabanda, Bhojagutta, Gandhanguda, Prasanna Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tattikhana, Gachibowli and Madhapur.

Restoration of drinking water supply in Hyderabad

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume at 10 am on Sunday, August 30.

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To minimise inconvenience, residents in these areas have been advised to use water judiciously.