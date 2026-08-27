Uber, Rapido, Ola, Blinkit down in India: Users report issues

Hyderabad: Issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS) have triggered a widespread outage in India, with Rapido, Uber, and Ola users on Thursday, August 27, reporting booking issues.

The outage occurred at around 6:45 pm, with users across India sharing that they were unable to book a ride.

According to Down Detector, 28 per cent of Rapido users in New Delhi reported the app as not working, while 12 per cent reported the same from Karnataka. In Telangana, 12 per cent of users faced an issue with the taxi service app. In just one hour, the website recorded 1.7 thousand complaints by users trying to access Rapido services.

The Uber outage was first reported at around 5:41 pm and quickly surged, with reports peaking by 7 pm.

Although there were fewer complaints, users initially reported an issue with Ola at around 6:15 pm, with 107 complaints by 7:30 pm. Several users said they were unable to book a ride, and others said the app was not “showing prices.”

Down Detector showed that Blinkit was also down in the same window of time, with users saying they could not place an order on the app.