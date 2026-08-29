AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig’s expulsion raises questions

Hyderabad: After the late-night expulsion of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, several questions have been raised about the silence on the reason for the abrupt, no-notice decision.

It is pertinent to note that the decision came while the MLC is away on Umrah pilgrimage, as per authorised sources from the party and Baig’s social media accounts.

Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) president Salman Khan and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Nitin Nandekar have demanded that the AIMIM publicly disclose the reasons behind the sudden expulsion of the MLC.

AIMIM expelled Mirza Rahmat Baig with immediate effect and directed him to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council, according to a statement issued by party Joint Secretary SA Hussain Anwar. The council chairman has not yet received the resignation, and the party has not disclosed the exact grounds for the expulsion, though reports of a leaked video have circulated online.

Also Read AIMIM expels MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, directs him to resign

In a video statement, Khan acknowledged that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi acted quickly to seek Baig’s removal after representations were made against him, but said a silent expulsion without disclosing facts to the public was unacceptable. “Removing him quietly and keeping the public in the dark is unacceptable,” Khan said, adding that the party spoke of moral values and rights on public platforms while its elected representatives indulged in reckless behaviour behind closed doors.

Khan alleged that the controversy was not limited to Baig, claiming that a sitting AIMIM MLA and a party corporator were linked to similar misconduct, and said he held concrete evidence against them. He urged Owaisi to scrutinise the conduct of all AIMIM representatives. Khan also referred to unresolved public grievances, including the murder case of Sheikh Sayeed Bawazir, saying individuals connected to serious crimes continued to hold party positions despite past assurances of action.

Separately, Nandekar alleged that Baig had misused his position to intimidate local activists and municipal officials in the Goshamahal area, and claimed AIMIM was compelled to act against him due to persistent misconduct. “He used to act as though Goshamahal was his personal property, threatening cow protection workers and intimidating officers right inside police stations,” Nandekar alleged.

Nandekar demanded that AIMIM’s leadership disclose the complete reasons behind Baig’s removal rather than treat it as a routine resignation, adding that residents of Goshamahal deserved to know the full extent of the former MLC’s conduct while in office. He said Baig’s political chapter in the constituency had effectively come to an end.