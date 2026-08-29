Hyderabad: MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig clarifies on ‘deepfakes’

Hyderabad: Amid his abrupt expulsion from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and sexual harassment allegations against him, a video has surfaced in which MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig has addressed the alleged deepfake videos circulating online.

The video was reportedly filmed on August 27, before his expulsion from the party.

In the video, Biag is heard saying, “I am currently in Makkah. I came here on the night of August 26 with my family for Umrah for 10 days. Meanwhile, my friends in Hyderabad called me and said that some obscene videos are being shared on social media. This is wrong; some people are conspiring against me. I have done nothing wrong. These videos are made with AI.”

Baig alleged that the videos were released with the intention to defame him and his party and said that they have no connection with him, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, or Akbaruddin Owaisi.

“I have already registered a complaint against these videos with the Cyber Crime police and the Golconda Police, and the matter is under investigation,” he said.

Also Read BJP seeks probe into sexual assault charges against Rahmath Baig

Mirza Rahmath Baig

MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig was expelled from AIMIM at midnight on August 29, without any explanation.

Allegations surfaced on social media that Baig had sexually assaulted a minor girl. The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders affiliated with other political parties have demanded clarity on Baig’s expulsion and the allegations against him.