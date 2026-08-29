BJP seeks probe into sexual assault charges against Rahmath Baig

Hyderabad: After All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig was expelled from the party at midnight without an explanation, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Baig was involved in a sexual assault of a minor girl and slammed political parties for their silence.

Speaking to the media, Rao said, “The Majlis party MLC was caught sexually assaulting a minor girl…this should have come out earlier, but the party has taken action only now.”

He also accused Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of helping Baig win the MLC post and asked them to come out and speak on the issue now.

“An enquiry should be conducted if there were any such cases previously; there are many MIM leaders involved in things like this,” Rao alleged.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh had also referred to claims and allegations being circulated on social media concerning Rahmath Baig, including allegations relating to land disputes and an alleged sexual scandal.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has questioned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi over the expulsion of party MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, demanding that the leadership disclose the reasons behind the sudden action.



Reacting to the AIMIM… pic.twitter.com/8XSIyvyz1p — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 29, 2026

He questioned whether these allegations had any bearing on the party’s decision.

The allegations circulating on social media have not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from the police or other competent authorities establishing their veracity.