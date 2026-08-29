BJP seeks probe into sexual assault charges against Rahmath Baig

He also accused Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of helping Baig win the MLC post and asked them to come out and speak on the issue now.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A man speaking at a press conference, wearing a white shirt and a tricolour sash, with a serious expressi.
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: After All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig was expelled from the party at midnight without an explanation, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Baig was involved in a sexual assault of a minor girl and slammed political parties for their silence.

Speaking to the media, Rao said, “The Majlis party MLC was caught sexually assaulting a minor girl…this should have come out earlier, but the party has taken action only now.”

He also accused Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of helping Baig win the MLC post and asked them to come out and speak on the issue now.

Subhan Bakery

“An enquiry should be conducted if there were any such cases previously; there are many MIM leaders involved in things like this,” Rao alleged.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh had also referred to claims and allegations being circulated on social media concerning Rahmath Baig, including allegations relating to land disputes and an alleged sexual scandal. 

He questioned whether these allegations had any bearing on the party’s decision.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The allegations circulating on social media have not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from the police or other competent authorities establishing their veracity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button