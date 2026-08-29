Hyderabad: Rakhi Sawant is once again making headlines, this time from Makkah, where she is currently performing Umrah. The actress and social media personality recently shared videos of herself distributing more than 100 jaanamaz (prayer mats) among pilgrims near the Holy Mosque.

What began as a gesture of kindness, however, soon turned chaotic as a large crowd gathered around her. In the videos, several people can be seen rushing towards Rakhi to collect the prayer mats, with the situation becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Rakhi is seen repeatedly chanting “Allah Hu Akbar” while trying to calm the crowd.

At one point, people also appear to pull at her hijab amid the rush. Watch the viral video below.

The videos have since gone viral on social media, with several users expressing disappointment over the way some people behaved during the distribution.

Social media reacts

Many social media users criticised the crowd for rushing towards Rakhi and grabbing the prayer mats, while others praised her for remaining composed despite the chaotic situation.

One user commented, “People are so greedy, and acting so low. They are just snatching… matlab bas jahil harkatein kahi bhi.”

Another wrote, “It is deeply disappointing to see how people are behaving. A sister was respectfully distributing prayer mats, yet the crowd reacted with complete greed… Remember, we are in the house of Allah. We should stop acting entitled and instead say Alhamdulillah for the blessing of being there.”

“Feel sad to see people behaving like this even after reaching such a big holy place,” read another comment.

Rakhi Sawant distributes prayer mats in Makkah

In one of the videos, Rakhi showed the prayer mats she had brought to distribute among pilgrims. She said she had arranged more than 100 jaanamaz and wanted to give them to people visiting the holy city.

Dressed in a hijab and burqa, Rakhi referred to herself as “Rakhi Fatima” and was seen personally handing out the prayer mats. She also urged those around her to remain calm as the crowd gathered.

Rakhi prays for Nepal flood victims

During her ongoing Umrah, Rakhi has also been using the opportunity to pray for people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. In another video from Makkah, she offered prayers for the victims while standing near the Holy Kaaba.