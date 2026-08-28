Watch: Rakhi Sawant prays for flood-hit Nepal in Makkah

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, who often grabs headlines for her controversial statements and dramatic appearances, has now caught attention for a heartfelt gesture from Makkah.

She is currently in Saudi Arabia for her another Umrah journey.

A video circulating on social media shows Rakhi near the Holy Kaaba as she offers prayers for those affected by the devastating floods and storms in Nepal. The actress prayed for the disaster to end and expressed concern for children, elderly people and animals caught in the crisis.

“Main dua karti hoon, Allah, Nepal mein jo baadh aayi hai, jo toofan aaya hai, woh ruk jaye. Wahan ke bachche, boodhe aur jaanwar sab bachaye jayein. Jo Indians aur Nepalis phase hain, woh sab sahi-salamat rahein, Allah,” Rakhi said in the video.

Her words translate to: “I pray to Allah that the floods and storms in Nepal come to an end. May the children, elderly people and animals there be rescued. May all the Indians and Nepalis who are stranded remain safe.”

The video was shared by Rakhi on her Instagram and quickly gained attention on the platform. It crossed over one lakh likes within hours of being posted.

While Rakhi Sawant usually remains in the spotlight for her outspoken personality, her latest video presented a more compassionate side as she prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone affected by the disaster in Nepal.