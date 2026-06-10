Video: Rakhi Sawant performs Umrah for 9th time

Hyderabad: Rakhi Sawant is once again making headlines from Saudi Arabia, where she was spotted having lunch at a restaurant near Makkah during her latest Umrah visit.

A reel shared by Instagram user Mohammad Sabaz, who works at the restaurant, shows Rakhi enjoying her meal and interacting warmly with people around her. Sabaz starts the video by saying, “Humare yaha pe ek celebrity aayi hai. Main un se permission le kar video bana raha hoon.”

He then turns the camera towards Rakhi, who greets everyone with “Salam waleykum.” In the video, Rakhi says, “Main Umrah pe aayi hoon yaha pe aur bhai ke restaurant ka khana khaa rahi hoon.”

Rakhi has now gone for Umrah for the 9th time, making this visit another spiritual chapter in her much talked about journey. The actress had recently opened up about her faith and revealed that while she continues to follow Islam, she no longer uses the name Fatima publicly.

For the unversed, Rakhi converted to Islam in 2022 after marrying businessman Adil Khan Durrani and had adopted the name Fatima at the time. Though the marriage later ended in a very public separation, Rakhi has maintained that she still follows Islam and practices the faith.

During a recent interview, Rakhi also shared that she offers Namaz regularly and had already performed Umrah eight times. She had also said that she was planning to visit the holy city again after the Haj season, and now her latest reel from Saudi Arabia confirms her 9th Umrah visit.

Known for her bold personality and dramatic public appearances, Rakhi was seen in a calm and cheerful mood during the restaurant visit. The video has now caught attention online, with fans reacting to her simple interaction and warm greeting from Saudi Arabia.