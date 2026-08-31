Zomato layoffs: Hyderabad staff to get 4 months’ severance

This decision comes amid significant changes to Zomato's customer support model over the past six years.

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Zomato lays off 600 customer support employees: Report
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Hyderabad: Food delivery aggregator Zomato will lay off around 240 employees associated with its Customer Delight operations in Hyderabad, said reports on Monday, August 31.

“This was done based on a recent review of the Customer Delight operating model and organisational requirements. The decision affects approximately 240 workers,” Mint quoted an industry executive as saying.

The executive went on to add that this layoff comes amid changes to the customer support model over the years. The source added that this decision comes amid significant changes to Zomato’s customer support model over the past six years. The executive added that the restructuring was intended to help the company operate as one unified team in Gurugram.

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According to the executive, Eternal, the parent company, is offering the affected employees a severance package that includes their August salary, four months’ pay, medical insurance, counselling support till May 2027, the company-issued laptop and earphones for them to keep, and outplacement assistance to help them find job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Business Line said that some employees have also been given the option to relocate to Gurugram. “They will work with the customer team at the headquarters. We have a fairly large team in Gurugram to handle customer care and support functions,” it quoted a person close to the development as saying.

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