Temperature may drop as Telangana to see rains in 13 districts

Cloudy conditions and lower temperatures are also expected across many areas.

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Cloudy sky ahead of the rains
Cloudy sky.

Hyderabad: Several districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours, with cloudy conditions and lower temperatures also expected across many areas on Sunday, August 30.

Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Nirmal and Nizamabad may witness widespread spells of rain.

More districts may receive brief showers

Apart from the 13 districts, other parts of Telangana may also experience short spells of rainfall during the day.

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On Saturday night, August 29, the highest rainfall was recorded in Karimnagar‘s Gangadhara (35mm), Choppadandi (27mm) and Ramadugu (21 mm), Eligaid in Peddapalli (29.3 mm), Bheemaram (28mm), Mallial (26mm) and Kodimial (20.5mm) in Jagtial; Sultanabad in Peddapalli (23 mm), Parkal in Hanamkonda (22.8 mm), Mortad in Nizamabad (22.3 mm); Kothapallygori in Bhupalapally (20.5 mm) and Mallampally in Mulugu (19 mm).

Sangareddy, Hyderabad and Vikarabad also received good rainfall.

Hyderabad weather forecast

Hyderabad is expected to remain mostly dry. However, a few scattered showers may occur from the afternoon through the overnight hours on Sunday.

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Among the locations in Hyderabad, Sivarampally recorded the highest overnight rainfall at 12.8 mm.

Other rainfall readings included Barkas (8.3 mm), Rajendranagar (8 mm) and Balapur (7.8 mm).

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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