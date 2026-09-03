CM Revanth drops Konda Surekha from Cabinet amid disciplinary row

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to drop Endowments Minister Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers, as stated in a release from the CMO on Thursday, September 3. This comes amid a disciplinary row over Surekha’s daughter’s remarks against the CM.

A recommendation to this effect has been sent to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The Congress high command had asked Surekha to resign from her post, Deccan Chronicle had reported earlier.

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G Chinna Reddy removed from planning board

Additionally, the CM has rescinded the appointment of G Chinna Reddy as the Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman with immediate effect.

Chinna Reddy had also been served a notice from the disciplinary committee over his “inappropriate” remarks against the party leadership and Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy during the inauguration of the mandal Congress office at Gopalpet in Wanaparthy district on August 16.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed as the Vice Chairman in his place. Nerella Sharada has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women in place of Vijayalakshmi.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) disciplinary committee submitted its report to TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on August 25 and recommended strict action against Surekha and Reddy to avoid creating a negative impression on the party.

Konda Surekha controversy

The controversy with Konda Surekha started on August 19, when her daughter, Konda Susmita Patel, made remarks against CM Revanth at an event in Geesugonda.

Sushmita announced she would contest the upcoming elections from Parakala and would even run as an independent if the party high command denied her a ticket.

The disciplinary committee then issued a notice to Surekha directing her to submit a reply within three days. In her reply, Surekha said it is not proper to seek her explanation for the personal comments made by her daughter. She said holding her responsible for her daughter’s comments was against the principles of natural justice.

Also Read Relief for Konda Surekha, gets support from key Congress leaders

A large number of Congress MLAs took exception to the remarks and said Surekha cannot distance herself from the comments of her daughter.

“Konda Surekha, in her reply to the disciplinary committee, mentioned that she is not connected (in her daughter’s remarks). If you are not concerned, why did you not condemn the remarks? We are asking whether you have a responsibility to condemn such comments or not when you are collectively working with the CM,” Congress MLA Vemula Veeresam had said.

Surekha met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on September 2 to give her side of the story.

High command’s decision will be final: Komatireddy

Reacting to the development, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that the high command’s decision will be final in the matter concerning Konda Surekha.

“The high command’s decision will be final in the matter concerning Konda Surekha. The high command has a record of the mistakes she has committed. The high command will decide who will get a place in the Cabinet. We will abide by the decision taken by Rahul Gandhi,” he said while speaking to reporters in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.



