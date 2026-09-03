Iran claims missile, drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait, UAE

Iran’s Army said it launched missile and drone strikes on military bases used by US forces in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early on Thursday, September 3, marking a fresh escalation in the conflict.

The Army said the attacks were carried out during the 31st phase of its Operation Saeqeh, or Lightning, in retaliation for those killed in US strikes this week, Press TV reported.

According to its statement, Iranian missiles and attack drones targeted satellite communications installations, warehouses and fighter aircraft hangars at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait. The Army claimed the strikes damaged communications systems and fighter aircraft hangars, but provided no evidence.

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Iran also said it targeted radar systems and areas where US forces were stationed at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE with missiles and drones. It did not claim any specific damage from the reported attack on the UAE base.

31st phase of Operation Thunder by the Iranian Army: US bases in the UAE and Kuwait come under missile and drone attacks.



Follow: https://t.co/GHI09iA8ru pic.twitter.com/fYrlnXqwiS — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) September 3, 2026

The Army described Ahmad al-Jaber as a key logistics and support hub for US forces in West Asia, with an important role in American air operations and surveillance activities. It said Al Minhad was an important centre for the logistical support and aerial movement of foreign forces.

The Iranian Army said its response to further US attacks would be severe and that its operations would continue until what it described as “final victory and the punishment of the aggressor”.

Kuwait responds to attacks

Kuwait’s military said its air defence systems were responding to hostile missile and drone threats, adding that explosions heard in the country were caused by the interception of incoming targets.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as a direct threat to the country’s security and stability and a grave breach of international law.

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There was no immediate comment from the US military on whether Iranian weapons had struck American facilities in the region.

Iranian casualties from US strikes

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry said late on Wednesday, September 2, that US strikes the previous night had killed at least 18 people and wounded 108 others. Iranian authorities had earlier said four civilians were killed when a US strike hit a wedding celebration in Hormozgan Province.

A local hospital official said on Thursday that most of the 70 people admitted with injuries after the wedding strike had been discharged. Eleven remained under treatment, including five in intensive care, with women and children accounting for most of the wounded, according to Iranian state television.