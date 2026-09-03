Iran tells Trump his fate in Hormuz is to ‘drown in fury’

Tehran: Iran has hit back at US President Donald Trump over his proposal to rename the Strait of Hormuz the ‘Trump Strait’, dismissing his claims of US control over the strategic waterway.

In a post on X on Thursday, September 3, Iran’s embassy in India said the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were no place for “wishful thinking”, warning Trump that his fate in the waters would be to “drown in the fury of the Iranian nation”.

The embassy posted an illustration alongside the message showing Trump struggling in oil-covered waters of the Strait of Hormuz, surrounded by ships and sea mines, with the Iranian flag visible on the shore. A speech bubble in the image reads: “I want the Strait, cause I’m a King!”

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The Persian Gulf and the Strait of #Hormuz are no place for your wishful thinking; your fate in these waters is to drown in the fury of the Iranian nation. pic.twitter.com/0ar5cVGYtp — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 3, 2026

The response came after Trump suggested on Wednesday, September 2, that the waterway should be renamed after him, following his assertion that it was under US control.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” Trump wrote on social media. The White House later posted a map showing the waterway labelled ‘Trump Strait’.

Trump’s latest suggestion follows other geographical renaming proposals he has made during his presidency, some of which began as seemingly light-hearted remarks before he moved to pursue them.

The US president has also repeatedly raised the prospect of claiming sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks. In one post, he shared a map describing the waterway as “new US territory”.

Iran has effectively closed the chokepoint during its conflict with the United States and Israel. About one-fifth of the world’s oil normally passes through the route, making disruptions there a major concern for global energy markets.

Oil prices rose again after US forces launched fresh strikes near the strait on Tuesday, September 1, in response to what Trump said were renewed Iranian efforts to lay mines in the waterway.