Telangana, Maharashtra discuss Tummidihatti, meet again in 3 weeks

Telangana has been asked to share the results of the CWPRS study as well as a pre-feasibility report of the project for Maharashtra officials to study.

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Aerial view of Tummidihatti Dam spanning across a large water body in Telangana and Maharashtra.
Proposed Tummidihatti barrage

Hyderabad: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday, September 1, convened a meeting between Telangana and Maharashtra to discuss the Tummidihatti barrage across the Pranahita River, which ended without any decisions being taken.

According to local reports, another meeting is likely to be held after three weeks.

Regarding its proposal to raise the barrage’s height from 148 meters to 152 meters, Telangana said that a study by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, shows that there would be no significant increase in the submergence risk by raising the barrage’s height.

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Telangana officials also assured that the state would bear full costs if any rehabilitation is required on the Maharashtra side. They also said that Maharashtra would not have to compromise on its water rights on the Godavari due to the project.

Telangana has been asked to share the results of the CWPRS study as well as a pre-feasibility report of the project for Maharashtra officials to study.

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