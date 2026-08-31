Pakistan release 7 players, change coaches mid-tour at Lord’s

London: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has executed a major mid-tour overhaul by releasing seven players and replacing coaching staff members following their heavy 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday, August 30.

The sweeping changes come with Pakistan trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, having now lost five of their last six Test matches. In a statement issued on Monday, August 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it has released former white-ball captain Salman Ali Agha, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, and opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, alongside Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has today announced that seven players have been released from the Test squad following completion of the Lord’s Test. A total of seven replacements have been named including five uncapped players at Test level and two capped players,” said the PCB in its statement on Monday.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas to come in

The incoming replacements include previously capped Test batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, alongside left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas. Uncapped players Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran, and Razaullah will also join the squad ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which begins on September 9.

“Among the players announced as replacements, batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is,” the board said.

“The four other players are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter and player of the tournament of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 Saad Baig, right-arm pace bowling all-rounders Mohammad Imran (also known as Imran Randhawa) and Razaullah,” the PCB added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Gul sent back

The shakeup extends beyond the playing squad, with red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul being relieved of their duties following Pakistan’s poor run of form, a stretch that also saw Shan Masood being replaced by Babar Azam as Test captain.

Also Read Babar returns to ICC Test top 10 after Pakistan’s Caribbean win

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take over backroom duties for the remainder of the tour. “Additionally, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have also been released and will be replaced by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke in the backroom staff,” added the PCB.

The criticism for Pakistan has also been fuelled by key player performances and off-field controversies during the match. Left-handed batter Imam drew sharp criticism after failing to bat in either innings due to a calf injury reported on day one.

His appearance on the outfield for warm-ups on the fourth morning drew severe public scrutiny, with former England fast bowler Stuart Broad labelling the display “all for show” on television commentary.

Rizwan’s place has come under threat following a prolonged slump in batting form, highlighted by a bizarre dismissal at Lord’s where he attempted an ill-advised slog against a ball that nipped back to trap him lbw, which was enough for the PCB to execute a sweeping and unprecedented shake-up.

Updated Pakistan Test squad for Birmingham Test: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah