Babar returns to ICC Test top 10 after Pakistan’s Caribbean win

Dubai: Pakistan’s successful Caribbean campaign has translated into a significant boost in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, with captain Babar Azam returning to the top 10 while Abdullah Shafique and Sajid Khan also made notable gains.

Babar’s rise comes after Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Port of Spain to level the two-Test World Test Championship series. The right-hander played a decisive role in the win, scoring 88 in the first innings before remaining unbeaten on 24 in the chase.

The performance lifted Babar five places to 10th among Test batters, marking his return to the elite group for the first time since September 2024. He had previously spent five consecutive years inside the top 10, reaching a career-high second position in December 2022.

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The biggest leap among Pakistan’s batters, however, came from Abdullah Shafique. The recalled No.3 was named Player of the Match after an unbeaten 160 in the first innings and 24 not out in the second. His outstanding performance propelled him 25 places to 32nd.

Sajid Khan also benefited from Pakistan’s victory, moving five places to 30th in the Test bowling rankings after another influential outing with his off-spin. Mohammad Ali climbed eight places to 85th, while left-arm spinner Ali Usman made one of the biggest jumps of the update, rising 58 spots to 97th.

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph moved up one place to 19th following his three-wicket match haul. Brandon King, despite being unable to bat in the second innings because of a back injury, climbed to a joint-69th position after making 46 from 50 deliveries.

At the top of the Test rankings, Australia’s Travis Head continues to lead the batting charts, while India’s premier pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains No.1 among Test bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja retains the top spot in the all-rounders’ rankings.

The latest ODI rankings have also seen movement following Afghanistan’s series against Ireland. Rahmanullah Gurbaz climbed three places to 11th after scores of 32 and 71, while Hashmatullah Shahidi moved up four places to 50th.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan continues to strengthen his hold on the ODI bowling rankings after consecutive Player of the Match performances, including a six-wicket haul against Ireland. Ireland’s Mark Adair has returned to the ODI bowling rankings at 17th.

Despite Pakistan’s revival, both Pakistan and the West Indies remain at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings. Australia lead the table with 87.50 percentage points, followed by South Africa on 75.00 and New Zealand on 72.22.