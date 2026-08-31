SC stays FIR against ‘Mohammad Deepak’ in Bajrang Dal complaint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed the First Information Report (FIR) against ‘Mohammad’ Deepak Kumar over a complaint filed by Hindutva workers in January 2026.

Deepak gained national limelight after he stopped a group of Bajrang Dal workers who were confronting a Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand and said his name was ‘Mohammad Deepak’ in solidarity.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the interim order while hearing a plea filed by the gym owner that challenged the Uttarakhand High Court’s refusal to quash the criminal case. The High Court had also passed an injunction restraining Kumar from talking about the issue on social media.

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The Supreme Court Bench on Monday, August 31, said, “Issue notice. In the meantime, proceedings from the impugned FIR and the effect and operation of the High Court order to remain stayed.”

The apex court sought a response from the Uttarakhand government as well.

Uttarakhand HC order

On March 19, the High Court came down heavily on Deepak, saying he was attempting to “pressure the local police” by filing a plea to quash the FIR registered against him.

Hearing the plea, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal said that since an FIR has been lodged, the police must be allowed to investigate the case. “This is a complete abuse of process. They [police] are competent. Trust them. You are a suspected accused,” the court said.

How Mohammad Deepak came to be

The incident dates back to January, when Bajrang Dal workers objected to the name “Baba Dress,” a shop owned by Mohammad Shoaib in Kotdwar, alleging it could be confused with “Siddhali Baba,” a temple.

The right-wing workers had repeatedly harassed Shoaib, forcing him to move his shop; however, they came again on January 28. Bajrang Dal members gathered outside his shop and clashed with Shoaib when Deepak stepped in, identifying himself as “Mohammad Deepak,” stumping the Hindutva men.

The situation escalated when the right-wing ecosystem rallied against Deepak for helping the elderly shopkeeper. Hindutva groups from Uttar Pradesh reached Uttarakhand and staged a protest against Deepak, demanding his immediate arrest.

Three cases were filed, including one against Deepak by the right-wing workers. The first was against unidentified people involved in the protests; the second was registered based on a complaint by the shopkeeper’s son.

The third case was filed against Deepak Kumar based on a complaint from Kamal Prasad. He accused Deepak and his associates of using derogatory language and threatening violence during the January 28 confrontation.

In the aftermath of the incident, Deepak claimed to have faced death threats.