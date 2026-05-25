‘Mohammad Deepak’ plans to sell gym due to money crunch following threats

The 42-year-old operator of 'Hulk' gym said his landlord has given him an ultimatum over four months of unpaid rent.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:55 pm IST
'Mohammad Deepak'
'Mohammad Deepak'

Kotdwar: Deepak Kumar, popularly known as ‘Mohammad Deepak’, has said he may have to vacate his gym and move out of Kotdwar due to a financial crunch that has spiralled ever since he stood up against the harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper.

The 42-year-old operator of ‘Hulk’ gym said his landlord has given him an ultimatum over four months of unpaid rent. He said he did not know if “external entities pressured the landlord” to force his eviction.

“My landlord has given an ultimatum since I could not pay the rent for the last four months. I now think of selling the equipment and moving out of the city to take up a job,” Deepak told PTI.

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On January 26, Deepak confronted Bajrang Dal activists who were demanding that a 70-year-old shop owner, Vakil Ahmed, change the name of his shop, ‘Baba’ clothing store, on Patel Marg.

Deepak identified himself as ‘Mohammad Deepak’ when asked his name in solidarity with the Muslim shopkeeper.

On January 31, a bigger crowd gathered outside the clothes shop and Kumar’s gym, blocked the road and raised slogans. The police registered three separate first information reports (FIRs) in connection with the incidents.

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Deepak said that his gym currently has 60 to 65 members and that this turnout fails to cover operational expenses. “The monthly rent for the premises stands at Rs 40,000,” he said.

He said that any ramp-up in the membership is unlikely, considering the hot weather and ongoing controversies.

Deepak alleged that workers from the BJP and Bajrang Dal target his clients.

“These activists visit the homes of gym members whose parents affiliate with the BJP to discourage them from coming to the gym,” he said.

“This targeted campaign has severely destabilised my business,” he added.

Kotdwar Station House Officer Pradeep Negi said the police had not received any complaint so far.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 8:55 pm IST

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