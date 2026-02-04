Stand up when you see hate crime happening, urges ‘Mohammed Deepak’

Hyderabad: When Deepak Kumar, aka “Mohammed Deepak,” stepped in to save a Muslim-owned shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar from right-wing Hindutva members, little did he expect that he would turn into a hero for many. His act of saving his fellow Indian came from his sense of duty, but it also became a symbol of hope for many at a time when India is witnessing targetted attacks against Muslims.

The man now stands at the crossroads of an incident, which may very well decide the future of India and how it treats attacks against minority community members. “We fought for humanity and came forward. They were telling me that they won’t let the atmosphere get spoiled, but it has gotten very spoiled,” Deepak told news portal News Laundry, looking back at what happened.

Deepak, in front of the Hindutva members, who were identified as members of the Bajrang Dal, told them during the first confrontation on January 26 that his name was “Mohammed Deepak” to show them that he was not afraid of them. It has been almost a fortnight since the event and the matter escalated into a law and order issue, leading to three first information reports (FIR), including one against him, being filed. All eyes are now on him and the Uttarakhand Police to see how this entire episode plays out.

Background of the issue

The genesis of the issue goes back to when Bajrang Dal workers objected to the name “Baba Dress,” a shop owned by one person named Mohammad Shoaib in Kotdwar. They alleged that the name could be confused with “Siddhbali Baba,” a famous Hanuman temple in Kotdwar, and demanded that the shop owner change it, police said. Hindutva workers pressured Shoaib to change the name and were assured it would be done so after relocation.

About 15 days ago, Shoaib moved his shop to a new location about 30-40 meters away from its original spot on Patel Marg. Despite this, the right-wing workers were not happy and started objecting again. When they came to confront Shoaib, Deepak decided to step in. Usually in such cases seen across India, many cower and run, but not him.

Deepak did not show fear and stood up to the Bajrang Dal members. His huge frame, given that he is a gym trainer, and identifying himself as “Mohammed Deepak” also made him stand out and took the right-wing men by surprise. Many on social media lauded him for his stand, calling him a “true Hindu” and “true Indian.”

‘We did not do anything wrong’

What followed, however, was not just bizarre but astounding, given that a man who stood up to hate may now face trial for “hate” crime. A mob, on January 31, turned up to attack Deepak, leading to the police having to intervene.

“The FIR that has happened….What I don’t understand is, why is there an investigation on us? We did not do anything wrong. We fought for humanity and came forward. They were telling me that they won’t let the atmosphere get spoiled, but it has gotten very spoiled,” said Deepak in an interview to News Laundry.

“Whatever happened on January 26, I am not upset about it (him standing up for the Muslim man). But on January 31, about 150 to 200 people came from Dehradun. First of all, how did they even come here? Everyone comes to my gym – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. I respect everyone, but I don’t respect those who don’t raise their voices against wrongdoings and those who target one community,” said Deepak.

Not an isolated case of hate crime

It may be noted that had “Mohammed” Deepak not interfered, then the incident in all likelihood would have turned into another one where a Muslim man would have faced pressure from groups like the Bajrang Dal. In the same state, around the same time, a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy suffered serious head injuries when a shopkeeper hit him and his friend with an iron rod in Dehradun district after they were identified as Muslims.

Deepak is clearly aware of what is going on around him. When asked by the NL reporter on what he thinks of himself being hailed as a hero, he replied, “Muslims also sacrificed for India, but these people think of only targeting Muslims for politics. The ongoing problem over Hindu-Muslim…if there is anyone who can change this situation, it is the party in power. In my view, every person who takes a stand against wrongdoings is a hero. Stand up when you see something wrong happening.”