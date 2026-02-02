Uttarakhand shop name row: 3 cases filed, 1 against ‘Mohammed Deepak’

Dehradun: Kotdwa police in Uttarakhand have registered three cases following a controversy that erupted after Bajrang Dal protested against a shop owned by a Muslim being named “Baba Dress.”

Police issued a stern warning on Sunday, February 1, against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony in the area.

Dispute arose almost two months ago

The dispute began when Bajrang Dal workers objected to the name “Baba Dress,” a shop owned by Mohammad Shoaib in Kotdwar. They alleged that the name could be confused with “Siddhbali Baba,” a famous Hanuman temple in Kotdwar, and demanded that the shop owner change it, police said.

Around two and a half months ago, the Hindutva workers pressured Shoaib to change the name and were assured it would be done so after relocation.

About 10-15 days ago, Shoaib moved his shop to a new location about 30-40 meters away from its original spot on Patel Marg. Despite this, the right-wing workers were not happy and started objecting again.

Deepak got involved, situation escalated

On January 28, Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the shop and clashed with Shoaib and his friend, Deepak Kumar, a local gym owner, police added.

During this, the gym owner allegedly identified himself as ‘Mohammad Deepak’ and forced the protestors to leave.

The situation escalated on January 31, when Bajrang Dal workers, led by the state head of the Gau Raksha Dal, Naresh Uniyal, arrived at the shop, chanting religious slogans. They alleged that Deepak posted controversial content on his social media page and demanded his immediate arrest.

The protesters clashed with Shoaib and his associates, leading to tensions in the area.

Police intervened

On information, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chatar Singh Chauhan and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandra Mohan Singh arrived at the scene and took the right-wing workers inside Malviya Park for discussions.

Deepak was summoned by the police and was made to remove his post.

On January 31, the Uttarakhand Police claimed the dispute was resolved.

Kotdwar ASP Singh said that the matter has been resolved after talks with both sides. He said that the shop’s name will remain “Baba” and the Bajrang Dal will not hold any protest regarding it.

As a precautionary measure, he said, police forces have been deployed at the Kauriya border adjoining Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district to prevent undesirable elements from entering the state and disturbing the atmosphere.

In an effort to prevent further unrest, the police conducted a flag march on February 1 in the Kotdwar town area to maintain security and peace. During the flag march, the police force patrolled the main markets, sensitive areas, public places, and residential areas on foot and appealed to the citizens to maintain mutual brotherhood, restraint, and harmony.

Next day, 3 cases filed, one against Deepak

However, the following day, police registered three cases, including one against Deepak.

The first case was filed against 30-40 unidentified people who were involved in the protest. They have been charged for disturbing public peace, obstructing government work, and manhandling police officers, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is linked to the disturbance caused by the protesters blocking roads, raising slogans, and creating communal tension, they said.

A second case was registered based on a complaint filed by local Vakil Ahmed. He accused the protesters of using abusive and casteist language, causing public disturbance.

The third case was filed against Deepak Kumar based on a complaint from Kamal Prasad.

Prasad accused Deepak and his associates of using derogatory language and threatening violence during the January 28 confrontation.

Deepak claims to have received death threats

Earlier, Deepak, in a video interview, had alleged that the Bajrang Dal mob protested for around five to six hours outside his house, as the police remained a mute spectator. Soon after, the officials took him to the police station and detained him for hours without explanation.

When asked if this could have been the police providing ‘protection,’ the gym owner said, “If that was the case, why did the local police allow demonstrators from other states to enter Kotdwar and create a ruckus, triggering the issue,”

